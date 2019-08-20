Expectant mother has baby stuff stolen

Alisha Benitez told KOB 4 she thought she was going into labor so she loaded up her car.



"So I brought down my hospital bag to my car—I loaded the car seat, the baby bag, everything. My stroller was already back there,” Benitez said.



She said it was actually a false alarm. However, hours later, someone broke into her car and stole everything she had.



"This is what my children have to look forward to like what is it going to be like when they're older."



Benitez said this was the third time since moving to the northeast side since one of her vehicles have been broken into.



Now, she wants other families to be on the lookout.



"You know it's the same thing— lock your doors. Don't leave anything in your car,” she said.



“It's sad we have to live like this now but it's the reality of it,” she added.



She said police do not have a suspect just yet but they did find fingerprints on a puzzle in the backseat.



“It was a gift that was supposed to be from the baby to my son. And here they are dusting it for fingerprints,” she said.



“It’s heartbreaking,” she added.