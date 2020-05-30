Expert discusses COVID-19's impact on mental health

Those on the frontlines are especially susceptible to PTSD.

“…and PTSD. We've come a long way with it. CPI does— 80% of what we do is heavy trauma, PTSD, sexual abuse, really heavy stuff. And we have some new techniques and techniques that we're using to where you don't have to walk around with PTSD. You don't have to walk around with the nightmares and the terrors and all the things that go with PTSD,” Hallford said.

Another growing concern is suicide.

“Counseling and psychotherapy has always been on the front lines. We're right there with the police. We take care of the people that no one else wants to take care of. We don't turn anybody away for a reason, so I don't want to reflect in any way negatively on APD,” he said.

Because of COVID, Hallford said it’s been tougher to get law enforcement to perform welfare checks, which is an important step that helps interrupt the process of wanting to harm oneself.

“And since the COVID thing has happened, and we don't know why, but we're not having—they don't seem to be doing welfare checks,” he said.

A spokesperson for APD said field officers are still responding to calls as they come in. The mobile crisis teams are still running full time. The only change is that they’re doing phone visits when possible, but still go out when they’re needed.