Expert provides tips for keeping brain sharp during quarantine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — During quarantine, there are a few things children can do to work out their noggins.

Justin White, a psychiatric nurse practitioner for Lovelace, said our brain has a left and right hemispheres. The left hemisphere is the analytic side.



"That’s kind of like concrete learning. That's like the numbers. The kind of information we take in, we think about it, we process it. It's an immediate right or wrong... (sic) parts of puzzles,” he said.



White explained the right hemisphere deals more with emotions and feelings, which can help with social development.