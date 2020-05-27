Expert provides tips for keeping brain sharp during quarantine

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — During quarantine, there are a few things children can do to work out their noggins.
Justin White, a psychiatric nurse practitioner for Lovelace, said our brain has a left and right hemispheres. The left hemisphere is the analytic side.
"That’s kind of like concrete learning. That's like the numbers. The kind of information we take in, we think about it, we process it. It's an immediate right or wrong... (sic) parts of puzzles,” he said.
White explained the right hemisphere deals more with emotions and feelings, which can help with social development.
“During a pandemic or during sports, it's really important to consider the social implications of that right side of the brain where you don't have opportunities to practice and learn some of those social and emotional skills,” he said.
Now that the hemispheres are covered, White has a few ways they can be exercised.
Left Hemisphere:
Examples: You can try cooking to practice fractions, start a family book club to discuss the story or go biking to calculate distance and time.
Right Hemisphere:
Examples: Try yoga, dancing, or writing lyrics.
White says some of those activities can exercise both hemispheres at the same time.
