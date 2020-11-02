Expert shares advice on preserving personal relationships amid election

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The presidential race has emotions running high which could cause issues in families, friendships or romantic relationships.
"Even more than just opinions and thoughts that people have about the election — we have to realize that we're coming into this with a huge amount of stress and anxiety through this year that's making it maybe harder to interact,” said Dr. Shannon Stromberg, the medical director for the Behavioral Health Program at Presbyterian.
Dr. Stromberg said it can be hard for some people to tolerate opposing views. Some people might feel attacked, or some might feel as if it's calling their views unimportant.
If respectful discussions aren’t happening, relationships can fall apart. Dr. Stromberg said in some cases, it’s OK to avoid talking about sensitive topics like politics.
“It’s actually much better to find a common ground and preserve those really important relationships, whether it’s family or whether it’s friends,” said Dr. Stromberg.
He suggests people to steer away from “cancel culture” — such as someone unfriending a person who doesn’t agree with their views.
However, sometimes removing negativity from a person’s life in such a manner is a last resort.
Elections can lead someone to depression, anxiety, grief, rage or lasting effects on people’s mental health — something Dr. Stromberg said he has seen in many elections over his career.
He reminds people whatever happens in this election… happens. Dr. Stromberg recommends people to focus on what they can control after Election Day, which is finding common ground with people.
