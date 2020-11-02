Expert shares advice on preserving personal relationships amid election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The presidential race has emotions running high which could cause issues in families, friendships or romantic relationships.



"Even more than just opinions and thoughts that people have about the election — we have to realize that we're coming into this with a huge amount of stress and anxiety through this year that's making it maybe harder to interact,” said Dr. Shannon Stromberg, the medical director for the Behavioral Health Program at Presbyterian.

Dr. Stromberg said it can be hard for some people to tolerate opposing views. Some people might feel attacked, or some might feel as if it's calling their views unimportant.