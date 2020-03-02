Expert shares how to prepare your body for daylight saving time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Daylight saving time is March 8 at 2 a.m. Since it is spring forward, we are losing an hour of sleep, which can affect our bodies.

“You might feel crankier the next day. Your hunger hormones might be off and you might be hungrier than normal," said Stephanie Mercado, a health coach at Presbyterian. "You might notice that you're a little more stressed. You're feeling a little more anxious throughout the day.”