Expert shares how to prepare your body for daylight saving time | KOB 4
Casey Torres
Updated: March 02, 2020 01:24 PM
Created: March 02, 2020 08:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Daylight saving time is March 8 at 2 a.m. Since it is spring forward, we are losing an hour of sleep, which can affect our bodies.

“You might feel crankier the next day. Your hunger hormones might be off and you might be hungrier than normal," said Stephanie Mercado, a health coach at Presbyterian. "You might notice that you're a little more stressed. You're feeling a little more anxious throughout the day.”

It can start a bad sleeping cycle as well.

This is how much sleep the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest certain age groups should get:

  •  6 to 12-year-olds — 9 to 12 hours
  • 13 to 18 year-olds — 8 to 10 hours
  • 18 to 60 year-olds— at least 7 hours

Mercado said we have three sleep stages known as light, deep and REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep. She said REM is the most important because that’s when our body can repair itself and get the most benefits.

Here are her tips to help you get that rest when springing forward.

  • Go to bed and wake up 30 minutes earlier.
  • Limit electronic use (blue light) before bed.
  • Get plenty of natural sunlight to help set your internal clock.
  • Stay hydrated, eat healthy and keep active.


