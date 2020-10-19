Expert shares online learning tips for students with dyslexia

“A lot of remote learning relies even more heavily on reading and writing, so kids have to read the directions or read a long passage oftentimes on the screen which is extremely exhausting for students with dyslexia,” she said.

She said dyslexic students are better with hands-on learning, but remote learning usually requires writing essays as way to show what a student learned.

Miller said apps like text-to-speech or speech-to-text can be used to help students. Some of those apps are free on Apple or Android — most school-loaned computers could have the apps already built in.

“If they don’t have that, then it’s really critical to have a parent or some other support person to be able to read things to them,” said Miller.

Miller is offering a free Zoom seminar on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 6 p.m. The seminar will be cover tips to help a child succeed with remote learning.

To register, click here.