Expert shares tips for a successful virtual interview

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As more jobs open up, more interviews are being set up. However, most of the interviews are scheduled virtually. That is a different ball game for many people hoping to land a job.

An HR generalist has some tips on how to impress future employers. Heather Talamante said the interview process starts before the talking does.



"We're checking are they tech savvy and can they come in and learn a technology pretty quickly as they stated on their resume, or when I go interview them," Talamante said.



Here are some other tips: