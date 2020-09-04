Expert shares tips for a successful virtual interview

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As more jobs open up, more interviews are being set up. However, most of the interviews are scheduled virtually. That is a different ball game for many people hoping to land a job.
An HR generalist has some tips on how to impress future employers. Heather Talamante said the interview process starts before the talking does.
"We're checking are they tech savvy and can they come in and learn a technology pretty quickly as they stated on their resume, or when I go interview them," Talamante said.
Here are some other tips:
Another important thing that could affect your interview – your background. Talamante said it's best to limit any distractions like a bright TV monitor, your family walking and talking in the background or even a fan spinning and making noise.
Try to avoid going outside. Talamante said loud dogs, neighbors or even your kids could be uncontrollable noises.
If your home is too loud, Talamante said she has interviewed people from their cars. She said they use a reliable hot spot connection or their cellphone data. She said it doesn't feel awkward, instead, most people seem to be more comfortable in their car seat. It shows you're resourceful and interviewers understand finding a good spot might just be your car.
Talamante's biggest tip is to be prepared. It shows when you're not, and that can make or break your interview.
"The little things that you don't prepare...that you don't take into consideration or you don't fully understand-- another candidate is going to beat you in the area and are going to get the job," she said.
