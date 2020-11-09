Expert shares tips for avoiding burnout during online learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — To help prevent burnout in children learning from home, a consumer product researcher recommends “cognitive” breaks using toys.



Toy Tips Founder Marianne Szymanski said cognitive breaks are short distractions that give children a chance to regroup before they keep learning. It can be as simple as a quick sip of juice or a few minutes of playing board games.



"Even if you don't finish the game, it gets your mind going somewhere else — doing something a little different before you go back to the computer to really focus and start learning again,” she said.



Toys like Election Night can help kids learn about the presidential process. Thinking Putty can help with focusing while unmolding the product.

Even just reading good books can also help.



If you’re not sure what your child likes, it’s a good thing holiday shopping is in full swing.



"Right now is about the time in the semester where there are parent/teacher conferences, so parents are learning from the teacher and the students where their child's skill base is really set,” she said.



However, where your kids take their breaks is equally as important. Szymanski recommends the kitchen. The entire family can have fun learning together after a meal.