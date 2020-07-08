Expert shares tips for finding best bike for kids

Casey Torres
Updated: July 08, 2020 09:47 AM
Created: July 08, 2020 09:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Like many bicycle shops in the state and across the nation, High Desert Bicycles Inc. is seeing an increase in sales at both its locations in the metro.
The part-owner, John Kibodeaux, said they’ve seen an uptick in new bike sales and old bike repairs. That includes parents in the market for a child’s bicycle.
Kibodeaux said folks need to buy a helmet as New Mexico law requires people 18 and younger to wear one.
“You want the helmet to feel as snug as a ball cap that might not blow off in the wind,” he said. “The head is going to expand slightly as you exercise with the increased blood flow, so you want to give a little bit of room.”
Most helmets have a dial to adjust the size.
Parents might also want to check out the bike’s size compared to the rider. Kibodeaux said most parents think their child’s legs should be completely extended when reaching for the pedals.
“I would recommend getting a bike where they (kids) can touch the ground from the saddle and not worry about what their knees look like,” he said.
When looking at pedals, most bikes for kids come with flat pedals. Grip pedals can help as well if a parent chooses to go with that option.
Also – don’t forget to look at the tires.
“Kids bikes still come in wheel sizes and you just hope to find the appropriate wheel size for the size of your kid not necessarily the age,” he said.
He said parents can choose to buy a thicker tire, or tube, for the stickers found in Albuquerque. However, parents still need to add air every week or when needed.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company