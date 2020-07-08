Expert shares tips for finding best bike for kids

Most helmets have a dial to adjust the size.

Parents might also want to check out the bike’s size compared to the rider. Kibodeaux said most parents think their child’s legs should be completely extended when reaching for the pedals.

“I would recommend getting a bike where they (kids) can touch the ground from the saddle and not worry about what their knees look like,” he said.

When looking at pedals, most bikes for kids come with flat pedals. Grip pedals can help as well if a parent chooses to go with that option.

Also – don’t forget to look at the tires.

“Kids bikes still come in wheel sizes and you just hope to find the appropriate wheel size for the size of your kid not necessarily the age,” he said.



He said parents can choose to buy a thicker tire, or tube, for the stickers found in Albuquerque. However, parents still need to add air every week or when needed.