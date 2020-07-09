Expert shares tips for helping children to wear masks

White said you can let kids choose the pattern, color and style of mask. He also said if your kid likes to draw – paint characters with masks on. Another idea is to connect the face coverings with super powers.

But it shouldn’t all be pretend. White said having an open and honest conversation on why they’re required to wear a mask can help get the message across.

“Give them a lot of facts and reminders and prompts when you’re around them because inevitably, they’re going to touch it or adjust it or think that they can take it off,” he said.

After consistently using a mask, White said kids won’t be aware of them anymore. However, the trick is to keep a routine going for at least two to three weeks before school starts so it can really stick.