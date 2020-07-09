Expert shares tips for helping children to wear masks | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Expert shares tips for helping children to wear masks

Casey Torres
Updated: July 09, 2020 01:25 PM
Created: July 09, 2020 12:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — School is only a few weeks away for some students in New Mexico. Most of them are required to wear masks unless medically exempt.

Justin White, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Lovelace, said it is possible for grade school students to be responsible with a face mask in class.

Advertisement

“When they (kids) are introduced to a concept or behavior (sic), when they’re given constant and consistent reinforcement to doing the behavior, they’re actually really receptive and responsive to that,” said White.

He also suggested try leading by example. White explained kids are intuitive, so showing them you’re comfortable wearing a mask can go a long way. They would also be more into the whole idea if it’s fun for them.

White said you can let kids choose the pattern, color and style of mask. He also said if your kid likes to draw – paint characters with masks on. Another idea is to connect the face coverings with super powers.

But it shouldn’t all be pretend. White said having an open and honest conversation on why they’re required to wear a mask can help get the message across.

“Give them a lot of facts and reminders and prompts when you’re around them because inevitably, they’re going to touch it or adjust it or think that they can take it off,” he said.

After consistently using a mask, White said kids won’t be aware of them anymore. However, the trick is to keep a routine going for at least two to three weeks before school starts so it can really stick.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
Governor to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
As deadline for back-to-school plans approaches, many NM school districts remain undecided
As deadline for back-to-school plans approaches, many NM school districts remain undecided
Ojo de los Casos Fire burns 90 acres on north Manzano Mountains
Ojo de los Casos Fire burns 90 acres on north Manzano Mountains
Mayor in troubled New Mexico city names new police chief
Mayor in troubled New Mexico city names new police chief
7-year-old boy hit by gunfire at Los Altos Skate Park
7-year-old boy hit by gunfire at Los Altos Skate Park
Advertisement


Ojo de los Casos Fire burns 90 acres on north Manzano Mountains
Ojo de los Casos Fire burns 90 acres on north Manzano Mountains
Expert shares tips for helping children to wear masks
Expert shares tips for helping children to wear masks
Navajo Nation reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Navajo Nation reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
No peeking, voters: Court keeps Trump taxes private for now
Bill Christeson holds up a sign that reads
Agencies, group take 'step forward' with Mexican owl talks
Agencies, group take 'step forward' with Mexican owl talks