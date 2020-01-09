Expert shares tips for parents to tackle childhood obesity | KOB 4
Expert shares tips for parents to tackle childhood obesity

Casey Torres
Updated: January 09, 2020 08:01 AM
Created: January 09, 2020 07:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Childhood obesity is a growing problem.

"Between 2017 and 2018, 4.8 million 10 to 17 year-old children were determined to be obese by a national survey on health," said Dr. Sylvia Negrete, professor of pediatrics at the University of New Mexico Hospital.

She said more than 35,000 New Mexican kids were found to be obese in the survey.

For Healthy Weight Awareness month, she wants to help parents with tips to improve their child's health. She advises parents to "role model healthy nutrition."

Parents can start with the 5-2-1-0 model.

  • 5: Have five servings of fruits and vegetables.
  • 2: Limit screen time to less than two hours a day.
  • 1: Increase physical activity to 60 minutes a day.
  • 0: No sweets and beverages. Try to stick to water.

Dr. Negrete suggests picking one number in the model to ease into it. After two or three weeks, you can add another number.

She also recommends using a portion sized diet model like MyPlate. Half of the plate is made up of fruits and vegetables. Lean meats and carbohydrates make up the other two quarters of the plate.

Dr. Negrete said to be careful when choosing what to drink – a lot of drinks, including orange and apple juices, have too much sugar.

She recommends sticking with water if possible.

"If you have a healthier lifestyle, you will be at a lower risk of developing Type II Diabetes, elevated blood pressure, heart disease, liver problems and kidney problems and you won't have to come and visit me," she said.


