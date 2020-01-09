Expert shares tips for parents to tackle childhood obesity

Parents can start with the 5-2-1-0 model.

5: Have five servings of fruits and vegetables.

2: Limit screen time to less than two hours a day.

1: Increase physical activity to 60 minutes a day.

0: No sweets and beverages. Try to stick to water.

Dr. Negrete suggests picking one number in the model to ease into it. After two or three weeks, you can add another number.

She also recommends using a portion sized diet model like MyPlate. Half of the plate is made up of fruits and vegetables. Lean meats and carbohydrates make up the other two quarters of the plate.

Dr. Negrete said to be careful when choosing what to drink – a lot of drinks, including orange and apple juices, have too much sugar.

She recommends sticking with water if possible.

"If you have a healthier lifestyle, you will be at a lower risk of developing Type II Diabetes, elevated blood pressure, heart disease, liver problems and kidney problems and you won't have to come and visit me," she said.