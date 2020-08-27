Expert shares tips for using Google Classroom | KOB 4
Expert shares tips for using Google Classroom

Casey Torres
Updated: August 27, 2020 01:05 PM
Created: August 27, 2020 12:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As many school districts in the country and state are using Google Classroom for online learning, an expert with the tech giant offered some resources for teachers and families.

Molly Vandenberg, a Google Technology Expert, said over 100 million people use the learning platform worldwide. She explained that number doubled from 50 million in March.

"As we've all adapted to distanced learning – it finds that maybe features that were once nice to have are now really critical,” she said.

On the platform, teachers can assign and grade homework while students can submit their work. Parents can also keep up with the assignments with email summaries to let them know what is due and what’s missing.

Vandenberg said it’s a very user-friendly platform, but understands some people might have questions on navigating.

“We actually pulled together all of our resources in a single hub at the beginning of the pandemic,” she said. “It’s gonna have different modules for teachers on how to start a video call with your class or how to create a class website using classroom, or even how to use features like caption and google meet.”

The website with all those resources has fun activities like learning with the cartoon Carmen Sandiego. Toolkits are also available for parents.

As for outages, Vandenberg said those are possible, but they’re prepared if it happens.

“It’s been a huge priority for us to make sure that our secured network is able to handle the volume and if there ever is a problem, we have a whole team of cyber-reliability engineers that get right on that because we know that these things are critical for people to be able to stay connected,” she said.

Sometime in September, Vandenberg said teachers will be able to see up to 49 students at once using Google Meet.

To learn more about Google Classroom tips and tools, click here.


