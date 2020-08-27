Expert shares tips for using Google Classroom

“We actually pulled together all of our resources in a single hub at the beginning of the pandemic,” she said. “It’s gonna have different modules for teachers on how to start a video call with your class or how to create a class website using classroom, or even how to use features like caption and google meet.”

The website with all those resources has fun activities like learning with the cartoon Carmen Sandiego. Toolkits are also available for parents.

As for outages, Vandenberg said those are possible, but they’re prepared if it happens.

“It’s been a huge priority for us to make sure that our secured network is able to handle the volume and if there ever is a problem, we have a whole team of cyber-reliability engineers that get right on that because we know that these things are critical for people to be able to stay connected,” she said.

Sometime in September, Vandenberg said teachers will be able to see up to 49 students at once using Google Meet.

