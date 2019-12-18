Expert shares tips to beat the holiday blues | KOB 4
Expert shares tips to beat the holiday blues

Casey Torres
Created: December 18, 2019 07:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The holiday blues is a phenomenon that comes around every year.

A psychiatric nurse practitioner at the Lovelace Medical Center, Justin White, said it’s a real thing where people have an uptick in symptoms – like an increase in sadness, loneliness, anxiety and the sense of being overwhelmed.

White said people with mental health issues have a 65% increase chance of struggling with holiday blues, but anyone can go through it. Some people can be feeling lost for the first time on a holiday without a loved one. Others could be financially stressed, exhausted, or tired.

White said interesting enough, suicide rates don’t increase, but patients do search for other ways to cope.

“However, we do know that there are increased rates of substance abuse issues and increased rates of difficulty with coping, stress, mood issues and anxiety issues,” he explained.

Here are some tips to beat the blues:

  • Keep a normal, healthy routine
  • Have a healthy sleep pattern
  • Stick to your usual diet
  • Exercise
  • Spend time with people who make you feel good

The holiday blues are seasonal. But if the symptoms stick around and intensify past the holiday, White advises to seek help.


