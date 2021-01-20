Expert shares tips to protect yourself from hackers | KOB 4
Expert shares tips to protect yourself from hackers

Casey Torres
Created: January 20, 2021 10:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s been nearly a year since some Americans turned their homes into a workspace. Hackers are using that to their advantage.

"What we've seen in the past, is that they would really target corporations,” said Mat Newfield, the chief security infrastructure officer for Unisys, a global information tech company.

Now, Newfield said hackers are switching up their plans of attack to get to big companies.

"The thought process is, ‘If I can get into your personal life, I can get into your personal email. I can get into your home network,” said Newfield.

That’s how hackers can get into a company’s data. Newfield said they use different schemes.

One way is called “smishing”, which is a text message scam known as SMS phishing. There’s a link to download malware.

Newfield said scammers can clone websites, such as a bank’s website, to grab username, password, social security numbers, etc.

But anyone can be after your information. Newfield said strangers can use video chats to take your private information by taking a look at your background.

Sometimes bills, emails, and phone numbers can be placed on a refrigerator or white board. Even though most people can see each other on camera, Newfield said some people can choose to hide their face. You never know who is watching.

Newfield said one way to help prevent someone from taking your information is by setting up a strong password.

Here’s a cheat sheet to set several passwords without forgetting what they are.


