Experts: Neglect prevention key to better childhood outcomes | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Experts: Neglect prevention key to better childhood outcomes

Experts: Neglect prevention key to better childhood outcomes

The Associated Press
Created: November 13, 2020 06:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Any efforts in New Mexico to build a successful early childhood education system will depend on the state's ability to prevent child neglect and abuse.

Members of a task force focused on child well-being relayed their findings to a panel of state lawmakers Thursday.

Advertisement

Dr. Andrew Hsi of the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center says it has been difficult to organize state leadership around the issue of prevention despite troubling statistics.

The team of experts pointed to data suggesting 1 out of 2 New Mexico children have at least one adverse experience by the time they are 3.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Friday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Friday
White House recommends New Mexico test more to get COVID-19 under control
White House recommends New Mexico test more to get COVID-19 under control
DA: Luis Talamantes will be charged with murder of Jacqueline Vigil
Luis Talamantes
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,753 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,753 additional COVID-19 cases
El Paso's struggles with COVID-19 hit close to home for many New Mexicans, including Chris Ramirez
El Paso's struggles with COVID-19 hit close to home for many New Mexicans, including Chris Ramirez
Advertisement


White House recommends New Mexico test more to get COVID-19 under control
White House recommends New Mexico test more to get COVID-19 under control
Navajo Nation reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Experts: Neglect prevention key to better childhood outcomes
Experts: Neglect prevention key to better childhood outcomes
COVID-19: Republican lawmaker calls for legislative session to be delayed
COVID-19: Republican lawmaker calls for legislative session to be delayed
New Mexico governor reshuffles office as she advises Biden
New Mexico governor reshuffles office as she advises Biden