Experts share how to recognize 'August Anxiety' | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Experts share how to recognize 'August Anxiety'

Casey Torres
August 20, 2019 06:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A lot of scenarios can trigger an anxiety disorder, even the time of the year.

Advertisement

Justin White, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Lovelace Health System, said "August Anxiety" is a real thing.

Just like the "Sunday Scaries" cause anxiety due to it being the end of the week, August can feel like a full month of Sundays for some, even children.

"Maybe starting with a new teacher, thinking about having new friends, going to a different school or even a sibling who's left and gone to college and the family looks a little bit different at home," said White about what transitions can cause anxiety in kids.

He said anxiety in kids ages 3 through 17 has increased over the past 10 to 15 years.

White explained about 5% of the population experienced an anxiety disorder then, but now, it's gone up to about 8% to 12%.

He pointed out that anxiety doesn't look the same in children as it does in adults.

Kids possibly experiencing "August Anxiety" can show the following:

  • Headaches
  • Stomach aches
  • Nervousness for activities they used to enjoy
  • Refusal to attend school
  • Withdrawn from friends, or have changes in friends

White advises parents to have and open and non-judgmental conversation with their children.

"If they're (children) not sleeping well. They're not eating well. Their energy levels has gone really high or really low. If they've redrawn socially, then that's a time to check in with a professional," he said.

There are a few tips to help your child beat the blues:

  • Have them on a healthy diet
  • Make sure they have a regular sleep schedule
  • Engage in activities that are physical and help promote health and positive feelings

Credits

Casey Torres


Created: August 20, 2019 06:40 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Warrant: Man accused of killing Marine tried to rob him before shooting him in the head 4 times
Warrant: Man accused of killing Marine tried to rob him before shooting him in the head 4 times
Man who crashed into Metro Court has charges dismissed due to poorly written criminal complaint
Man who crashed into Metro Court has charges dismissed due to poorly written criminal complaint
Albuquerque City Council approves demolition of 3 nuisance properties
Albuquerque City Council approves demolition of 3 nuisance properties
4 Investigates: Abandoned uranium mines continue to threaten the Navajo Nation
4 Investigates: Abandoned uranium mines continue to threaten the Navajo Nation
Man carjacks, attacks Albuquerque teenager
Man carjacks, attacks Albuquerque teenager
Advertisement




Warrant: Man accused of killing Marine tried to rob him before shooting him in the head 4 times
Warrant: Man accused of killing Marine tried to rob him before shooting him in the head 4 times
Experts share how to recognize 'August Anxiety'
Experts share how to recognize 'August Anxiety'
Meow Wolf plans to expand office space in Santa Fe
Meow Wolf plans to expand office space in Santa Fe
Parents get final choice on schools' active-shooter video
Parents get final choice on schools' active-shooter video
Albuquerque City Council approves demolition of 3 nuisance properties
Albuquerque City Council approves demolition of 3 nuisance properties