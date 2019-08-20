Experts share how to recognize 'August Anxiety'

"Maybe starting with a new teacher, thinking about having new friends, going to a different school or even a sibling who's left and gone to college and the family looks a little bit different at home," said White about what transitions can cause anxiety in kids.

He said anxiety in kids ages 3 through 17 has increased over the past 10 to 15 years.

White explained about 5% of the population experienced an anxiety disorder then, but now, it's gone up to about 8% to 12%.

He pointed out that anxiety doesn't look the same in children as it does in adults.

Kids possibly experiencing "August Anxiety" can show the following:

Headaches

Stomach aches

Nervousness for activities they used to enjoy

Refusal to attend school

Withdrawn from friends, or have changes in friends

White advises parents to have and open and non-judgmental conversation with their children.

"If they're (children) not sleeping well. They're not eating well. Their energy levels has gone really high or really low. If they've redrawn socially, then that's a time to check in with a professional," he said.

There are a few tips to help your child beat the blues: