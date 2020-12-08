Experts share tips for staying fit during the holidays

Even though big family dinners aren't advised, Rael said people could still add a few pounds with too many calories from comfort food and alcohol.



"Those are two things that are just going to make this weight pile up, so come January 1st, we're all going to be kind of struggling for the same thing... to lose that weight," said Reece Killebrew, the owner of Republiq, a local gym.

Killebrew is also a trainer. He said burning the weight off is hard but not impossible.

He explained women might focus too much on cardio. It helps, but won't cut it. Killebrew suggests adding resistance training to the mix, like lifting weights.



"Truth be told, resistance training will help burn more calories for a longer period of time," he said.

As for men, he said a full body workout can help. However, there's an important piece of information Killebrew doesn't want people to ignore.

"The biggest thing is to watch what we're putting into our bodies, because we can deadlift to our heart's content, but if we keep on pounding cheeseburgers — we'll just be at a worse place than we were at before," he said.