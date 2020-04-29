Experts share tips on how families can protect mental health amid COVID-19

Subtle changes in moods

Increased irritability

Too much or too little sleep

Increased or decreased appetite

Loss of interest in activities they enjoyed

White said there could be some physical signs as well like: headaches, stomach aches, nausea or changes in bowel patterns.

“Some parents will confuse that for being physically ill, but it’s important to check in because there may be a stronger underlying mental health concern,” said White.

For adults, it can be more self-destructive with alcohol abuse, acting out of character and increased frustration.

White added, “Maybe more physical aggression or violence or agitation, or having difficulty responding in situations that wouldn’t usually be stressful. You may see their emotional responses exaggerated.”

He recommends reaching out to a child or partner you think might be dealing with anxiety or depression the same way—with an open and honest conversation.

White said parents might want to keep details of the pandemic to themselves to “protect” their child, but a daughter or son could be looking for straight answers to understand why their lifestyle has changed.

Don’t forget to check in frequently. He said more family activities can help, but if there aren’t any improvement, you can seek professional help via telemedicine.