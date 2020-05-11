Experts with UNM ECHO Institute provide COVID-19 guidance for frontline workers

Dr. Arora is a Professor of Medicine at UNM Health Sciences Center and Director of the Echo Institute.

COVID-19 is front and center for Project Echo. It’s providing telehealth research and clinics to clinicians and health care workers around our state and around the world on how to best address lingering questions, and best practices.

They offer nine sessions every single week of different pressing issues—some sessions are specifically for our educators and first responders.

“In order for us to control this virus it is essential for us to amplify the public health response which is for all doctors, nurses and healthcare providers,” said Dr. Arora.

Subject matter experts, many from UNM, are helping guide people on a number of issues like best practices, testing, contact tracing, using and re-using PPE during a shortage.

Dr. Joanna Katzman is Senior Associate Director for Project Echo. She oversees the New Mexico’s programs and operations. She said the first session on the virus brought in 1000 clinicians.

“So we're getting the sources from, you know, the most up to date literature, and that way the clinicians in New Mexico, can get the most up to date literature,” she said. “Because the Covid virus is rapidly, the research is rapidly changing, we're able to get that information and rapidly disseminate it to our colleagues in New Mexico.”

Project Echo works closely with our state health department, human services, and executive leaders.

Echo programs are not just for New Mexicans. Echo sessions are also happening around the world in places like Latin America, India and Africa.

In India alone, they’ve helped train around 250,000 clinicians.