Experts worry pandemic has worsened childhood obesity

However, a few changes at home can help prevent gaining too much weight. One of them is nutrition.

Shelley Rael, a registered dietician and nutritionist in Albuquerque, said the size of our stomachs is comparable to our fists – so that should give parents an idea of how much food is too much. However, Rael said frequent eating is an important part of child development.

"Eight, ten years old and younger... we could expect to give them three meals and a couple snacks," Rael said. "Just because I think of them as hummingbirds. They need to eat a little bit more often but not constantly. Older kids could get away with three meals and one snack, unless they're going through a growth spurt."

Rael said to try giving vegetables and fruits as snacks instead of chips, and a few minutes of exercise a day can help. Dr. Mason said check-ups with your family doctor also shouldn't be skipped.