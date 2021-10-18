Explainer: Why New Mexico is enacting crisis standards of care for hospitals

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 18, 2021 10:16 PM
Created: October 18, 2021 09:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico hospitals have gotten the green light, again, to move into critical standards of care, but COVID isn't the main culprit.
Nearly 1,900 new cases were reported for the state over the past three days, a dozen more New Mexicans were lost to the virus, and 300 patients are hospitalized with COVID as of Monday night.
KOB 4 dedicated our team to answering your questions — because this impacts all New Mexicans.
Click on the video above for the full story.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company