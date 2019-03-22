Explora! hosts nights for adults to enjoy | KOB 4
Explora! hosts nights for adults to enjoy

Marian Camacho
March 22, 2019 06:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Many people probably think Explora! is just a place for the kids, but the museum is making sure adults have some fun too.

Explora! is hosting a night for adults tonight and calling it "A Night with the Animals."

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m. It's free to members and $10 for non-members.

The event will feature food and fun.

Marian Camacho


Created: March 22, 2019 06:39 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

