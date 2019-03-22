Explora! hosts nights for adults to enjoy
Marian Camacho
March 22, 2019 06:39 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Many people probably think Explora! is just a place for the kids, but the museum is making sure adults have some fun too.
Explora! is hosting a night for adults tonight and calling it "A Night with the Animals."
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m. It's free to members and $10 for non-members.
The event will feature food and fun.
Marian Camacho
March 22, 2019
