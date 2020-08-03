Explora offers at-home STEM kits for kids

Casey Torres
Updated: August 03, 2020 12:41 PM
Created: August 03, 2020 12:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Explora may be closed right now, but that doesn't mean the learning has stopped.
The team at Explora is still working to make sure to keep your child's noggin sharp during the pandemic.
"This gives the kids an opportunity to take a step off screen time and still engage in this STEM kit," said Tony Hajny, the manager of business development and sales at Explora.
They are offering three at-home kits for children to practice their STEM skills.
To learn about the engineering kit, maker kit, and kaleidoscope kit, watch the video above.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company