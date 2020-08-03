Explora offers at-home STEM kits for kids | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Explora offers at-home STEM kits for kids

Casey Torres
Updated: August 03, 2020 12:41 PM
Created: August 03, 2020 12:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Explora may be closed right now, but that doesn't mean the learning has stopped. 

The team at Explora is still working to make sure to keep your child's noggin sharp during the pandemic. 

Advertisement

"This gives the kids an opportunity to take a step off screen time and still engage in this STEM kit," said Tony Hajny, the manager of business development and sales at Explora. 

They are offering three at-home kits for children to practice their STEM skills.

To learn about the engineering kit, maker kit, and kaleidoscope kit, watch the video above. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Judge bars Cowboys for Trump leader from son over posts
Judge bars Cowboys for Trump leader from son over posts
APD investigates homicide at Los Altos Skate Park
APD investigates homicide at Los Altos Skate Park
Dog found seriously injured in Valencia County
Dog found seriously injured in Valencia County
Auditor: Albuquerque council's trip cost city $4K too much
Auditor: Albuquerque council's trip cost city $4K too much
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


APD investigates homicide at Los Altos Skate Park
APD investigates homicide at Los Altos Skate Park
'He was all about love': Vigil held for slain 18-year-old JB White
'He was all about love': Vigil held for slain 18-year-old JB White
Explora offers at-home STEM kits for kids
Explora offers at-home STEM kits for kids
Navajo Nation reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Judge bars Cowboys for Trump leader from son over posts
Judge bars Cowboys for Trump leader from son over posts