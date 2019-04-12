Explora offers children with Autism sensory-friendly activities
Casey Torres
April 12, 2019 06:50 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Explora and the New Mexico Autism Society (NMAS) partnered up three years ago to offer children with Autism a sensory-friendly place to have fun.
Christina Angel-Jolly, Executive Director for NMAS, said Explora is the only business that regularly offers the Autism community different hours to visit the center, but not a lot of families know about it.
Every month, Explora offers sensory-friendly hours. On Sunday, they will open at 10 a.m. and close at noon.
Only 120 people will be allowed to enter with a regular admission ticket.
“We have accommodations like sensory bags for them that have headphones, fidgets, gloves. All of those things are available,” said Angel-Jolly. “We also have a break room set up upstairs and downstairs for anyone that needs to come in and take a break during their time here.”
Explora will also have an EXPLORA-tion Camp this month and during the summer for children with Autism, Down Syndrome or other special needs.
For more information, click here.
Credits
Casey Torres
Created: April 12, 2019 06:50 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved