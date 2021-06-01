Explora reopens after more than a year

Tamara Lopez
Updated: June 01, 2021 10:11 AM
Created: June 01, 2021 06:32 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With Bernalillo County in Turquoise, recreational facilities like Explora can welcome visitors again.
Sheldon Hamilton, the communications coordinator for Explora, says they've been patiently waiting for this day for a long time.
"We didn't think this was going to last, you know, more than a few months when we closed last March, so it's really exciting to think that we'll have the museum with kids back in it," Hamilton said.
Visitors will be able to interact with all the exhibits again, but capacity will be limited to 50%.
Besides the new exhibits, Explora is still working on their expansion. The 8,000 square foot X-Studio is still under construction, but the STEM workforce development center will include a coding lab, maker space, classrooms and a teen lounge.
Following state health guidelines, masks will be required and social distancing will be in place.
To reserve tickets, visit Explora's website.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company