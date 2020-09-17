Explora's New Mexico Science Fiesta goes virtual | KOB 4
Explora's New Mexico Science Fiesta goes virtual

Casey Torres
Updated: September 17, 2020 09:47 AM
Created: September 17, 2020 09:28 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Explora’s fifth annual New Mexico Science Fiesta will be virtual.

“We’re really excited about the opportunities that it’s provided us to reach audiences farther across New Mexico, not just centrally here in Albuquerque,” said Tory Hajny, the manager of Business Development and Sales for Explora.

The event will be Sept. 18 through Sept. 26. Hajny said 50 presenters will attend online and dozens of activities will be available for free.

There are three different events, but all of them are STEAM focused. On Explora’s website, there’s Science Destinations, Science in the Community and the Science Fiesta Expo. The expo starts on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.

There are interactive maps, live demonstrations of experiments, prizes and more.

During a Zoom interview, Explora staff showed what would happen when boiling water is added into a bucket full of liquid nitrogen. A cloud of smoke filled the room instantly and then dispersed.

That is one of the many experiments families and adults can watch online for free.

“We know there's some burn-out going on right now and everything is virtual for these families, but we try to make it as easy as possible for them to participate in a way that they want to participate and it's going to have a lot more fun events, demonstrations,” Hajny said.

For more information, click here.


