Explora's New Mexico Science Fiesta goes virtual

There are interactive maps, live demonstrations of experiments, prizes and more.

During a Zoom interview, Explora staff showed what would happen when boiling water is added into a bucket full of liquid nitrogen. A cloud of smoke filled the room instantly and then dispersed.

That is one of the many experiments families and adults can watch online for free.

“We know there's some burn-out going on right now and everything is virtual for these families, but we try to make it as easy as possible for them to participate in a way that they want to participate and it's going to have a lot more fun events, demonstrations,” Hajny said.

