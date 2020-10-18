Explosion at New Mexico cannabis plant critically injures 2 | KOB 4
Explosion at New Mexico cannabis plant critically injures 2

Explosion at New Mexico cannabis plant critically injures 2

The Associated Press
Updated: October 18, 2020 11:03 AM
Created: October 18, 2020 10:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two men are in critical condition after an explosion at a cannabis manufacturing facility in New Mexico.

The explosion Thursday at the New MexiCann Natural Medicine facility in Santa Fe was the second explosion that has injured workers at the plant in the last five years, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The two men were transported by air ambulance to a hospital. Their identities were not made public. The two men are currently in intensive care at a hospital in Denver, said Jimmy Vigil, New Mexico State fire investigations bureau captain. The employees were burned on their heads and torsos, said Greg Gurule, spokesman for the Santa Fe Police Department.

Vigil said the incident is under investigation. Fire officials obtained two search warrants Friday for camera footage of dispensary.

An explosion at the plant in 2015 severely burned two workers. OSHA fined the company $13,500 and cited it for 12 violations of workplace health and safety.


