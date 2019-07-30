Explosion destroys mailbox in NW Albuquerque

Quint suspects it was teenagers playing a prank, but her neighbors aren't laughing.

“People have no respect for each other anymore," Darlene Gaffney said. “Unless we teach our kids, it comes from learning. Every generation needs to teach the next generation.”

Authorities are taking the incident seriously. APD said a firecracker caused the explosion.

Destroying a mailbox is a federal offense that could lead to three years in prison and or a $250,000 fine.