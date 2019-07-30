Explosion destroys mailbox in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
Explosion destroys mailbox in NW Albuquerque

Ryan Laughlin
July 30, 2019 05:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-The Bomb Squad rushed to a northwest Albuquerque neighborhood Friday night after receiving reports of a loud explosion.

Debby Quint said the noise woke her up. She said didn’t know what happened until the morning.

“My mailbox was blown to bits,” she said.

Quint suspects it was teenagers playing a prank, but her neighbors aren't laughing.

“People have no respect for each other anymore," Darlene Gaffney said. “Unless we teach our kids, it comes from learning. Every generation needs to teach the next generation.”

Authorities are taking the incident seriously. APD said a firecracker caused the explosion.

Destroying a mailbox is a federal offense that could lead to three years in prison and or a $250,000 fine.

Updated: July 30, 2019 05:12 PM
Created: July 30, 2019 04:38 PM

