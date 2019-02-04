1 found dead as police continue to investigate explosion on Albuquerque's West Side | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

1 found dead as police continue to investigate explosion on Albuquerque's West Side

1 found dead as police continue to investigate explosion on Albuquerque's West Side

Joshua Panas
February 04, 2019 02:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person was found dead near Coors and Central Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

Police were called to the area after receiving reports of an explosion.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Simon Drobik said the explosion occurred behind the shopping center, which includes Smith's, Walgreens and several other businesses.

The businesses are being evacuated.

Drobik said there will be a police presence in the area for much of the day.

Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: February 04, 2019 02:09 PM
Created: February 04, 2019 01:27 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

SWAT situation ends with subject in custody
SWAT situation ends with subject in custody
Man found dead following domestic dispute call at Albuquerque apartment complex
Man found dead following domestic dispute call at Albuquerque apartment complex
Mysterious downtown castle to be new turquoise museum
Mysterious downtown castle to be new turquoise museum
Police search for wanted teenager
Police search for wanted teenager
Governor signs 42 bills in 'rocket docket'
Governor signs 42 bills in 'rocket docket'
Advertisement




1 found dead as police continue to investigate explosion on Albuquerque's West Side
1 found dead as police continue to investigate explosion on Albuquerque's West Side
Governor signs 42 bills in 'rocket docket'
Governor signs 42 bills in 'rocket docket'
SWAT situation ends with subject in custody
SWAT situation ends with subject in custody
Man found dead following domestic dispute call at Albuquerque apartment complex
Man found dead following domestic dispute call at Albuquerque apartment complex
New Mexico e-cigarette restriction bill advances
New Mexico e-cigarette restriction bill advances