1 found dead as police continue to investigate explosion on Albuquerque's West Side
Joshua Panas
February 04, 2019 02:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person was found dead near Coors and Central Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the area after receiving reports of an explosion.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Simon Drobik said the explosion occurred behind the shopping center, which includes Smith's, Walgreens and several other businesses.
The businesses are being evacuated.
Drobik said there will be a police presence in the area for much of the day.
APD just sent out an update. Police say Coors and Central has an active police presence because of an “unidentified explosion.” Business area is under shelter in place and being evacuated.— Joy Wang (@JoyKOB) February 4, 2019
