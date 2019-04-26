Expo New Mexico could temporarily house migrants | KOB 4
Expo New Mexico could temporarily house migrants

Megan Abundis
April 26, 2019 06:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Expo New Mexico is in discussions with state and local government officials to provide temporary shelter and accommodations for migrants.

Wyndham Kemsley, public information officer for Expo New Mexico, said if it's "determined that Expo New Mexico can provide a practical and humane solution through the use of dormitory space, we will be prepared to house dozens of individuals at a time."

Hundreds of migrants have traveled through Albuquerque before going on to meet their sponsor in a different city.

On Monday, Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis proposed $250,000 emergency fund to assist migrants who have been released from U.S. Border Patrol. 

However, it's unclear whether that money would go toward housing the migrantsin Albuquerque.

Megan Abundis


Updated: April 26, 2019 06:08 PM
Created: April 26, 2019 03:52 PM

