Expo New Mexico employee claims he was fired for making complaints | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Expo New Mexico employee claims he was fired for making complaints

Brittany Costello
Updated: December 05, 2019 07:03 PM
Created: December 05, 2019 04:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, D.C.- An Expo New Mexico employee claims he was fired after alerting manager to safety concerns.

According to the lawsuit, former flea market manager, Gabriel Garcia, reported, in 2018, that the parking lot was unsafe.

Advertisement

He said it wasn’t ADA compliant, and asphalt repairs were needed.

In the lawsuit, Garcia alleges management acknowledged the problem, but told him it cost two million dollars too much.

In addition to being flea market manager, Garcia was also in charge of the State Fair horse shows. He was responsible for handing out the prize money.

Garcia claims the money was never issued in a timely manner. He said, in some instances, the payouts took a year to get to contestants.

Around the time Garcia reported what he believed to be financial mismanagement, he claims he was fired shortly before an audit in 2018.

Garcia said, prior to his firing, he never had any formal disciplinary actions taken against him.

He is requesting his job back, two times the amount in back pay and fees associated with the lawsuit to be covered.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees
Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees
Mother says school officials failed her daughter after she suffered life-threatening head injury
Mother says school officials failed her daughter after she suffered life-threatening head injury
Third ART bus involved in crash since launching last week
Third ART bus involved in crash since launching last week
17-year-old girl spends six days in custody after being wrongfully accused of murder
17-year-old girl spends six days in custody after being wrongfully accused of murder
New entertainment venue making construction progress
New entertainment venue making construction progress
Advertisement


Sealed documents at center of why 17-year-old was mistakenly held for murder
Sealed documents at center of why 17-year-old was mistakenly held for murder
Video shows first ART bus crash
Video shows first ART bus crash
Expo New Mexico employee claims he was fired for making complaints
Expo New Mexico employee claims he was fired for making complaints
Son wants justice for parents killed in motorcycle crash
Son wants justice for parents killed in motorcycle crash
Church in Roswell pays off $10,000 worth of Walmart layaway
Church in Roswell pays off $10,000 worth of Walmart layaway