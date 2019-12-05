Expo New Mexico employee claims he was fired for making complaints

In addition to being flea market manager, Garcia was also in charge of the State Fair horse shows. He was responsible for handing out the prize money.

Garcia claims the money was never issued in a timely manner. He said, in some instances, the payouts took a year to get to contestants.

Around the time Garcia reported what he believed to be financial mismanagement, he claims he was fired shortly before an audit in 2018.

Garcia said, prior to his firing, he never had any formal disciplinary actions taken against him.

He is requesting his job back, two times the amount in back pay and fees associated with the lawsuit to be covered.