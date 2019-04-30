Governor, Albuquerque mayor: Expo New Mexico will house migrants | KOB 4
Governor, Albuquerque mayor: Expo New Mexico will house migrants

Marian Camacho
April 30, 2019 12:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - State and City of Albuquerque officials have announced that Expo New Mexico will provide temporary housing to "asylum-seeking migrants."

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made the announcement Tuesday along with Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

Officials say migrants will be brought to Expo New Mexico in the next few weeks. They will be staying in existing dorms that will serve as an interim stopping point before the migrants move on to be with their host families.

"Volunteers, donors and nonprofit organizations -- not to mention tireless city, county and state workers -- have stepped into the breach," said Gov. Lujan Grisham. "In addition to this site, we will continue to explore all appropriate means of response. These asylum-seekers are primarily women and children and are not a danger to us; they need rest, hydration and minor medical check-ups before they resume their journeys."

The governor has also asked unions around the state to help with humanitarian efforts for migrant families.

People in Albuquerque wanting to help can click here for more information.

Marian Camacho


Updated: April 30, 2019 12:59 PM
Created: April 30, 2019 10:58 AM

