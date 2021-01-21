Extra Roundhouse security inflates cost of 60-day legislative session

$4.7 million for legislative staff salaries

$1.4 million to pay for paper copying, mailing, and other administrative functions

$1.4 million to pay for the Roundhouse to have State Police protection while in session

Lawmakers will also have to find more money to pay for the extra security provided to the Roundhouse over the weekend and on Inauguration Day.

Something the state has never seen in a Feed Bill includes $200,000 to the State Supreme Court for "increased litigation expenses related to the public health orders issued by the secretary of health or executive orders issued by the governor and related to the coronavirus disease 2019 public health emergency."

The total costs of the legislative session will undoubtedly put pressure on state lawmakers to be in their seats working on the people’s business.