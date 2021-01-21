Extra Roundhouse security inflates cost of 60-day legislative session | KOB 4
Chris Ramirez
Updated: January 21, 2021 07:45 PM
Created: January 21, 2021 06:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the first orders of business for lawmakers during the 60-day legislative session is figuring out how to pay for it.

The bill to pay for the entire legislative branch of state government is commonly called the Feed Bill, and is typically the first bill to pass though both chambers. 

The following is a breakdown of the costs:

  • $1.17 million to reimburse lawmakers for their meals and lodging in Santa Fe 

  • $17,000 to reimburse lawmakers for their driving mileage commuting to and from the Roundhouse

  • $4.7 million for legislative staff salaries

  • $1.4 million to pay for paper copying, mailing, and other administrative functions

  • $1.4 million to pay for the Roundhouse to have State Police protection while in session

    • Lawmakers will also have to find more money to pay for the extra security provided to the Roundhouse over the weekend and on Inauguration Day. 

    Something the state has never seen in a Feed Bill includes $200,000 to the State Supreme Court for "increased litigation expenses related to the public health orders issued by the secretary of health or executive orders issued by the governor and related to the coronavirus disease 2019 public health emergency."

    The total costs of the legislative session will undoubtedly put pressure on state lawmakers to be in their seats working on the people’s business.


