Eye on New Mexico: Albuquerque Rapid Transit

Patrick Hayes
Created: November 24, 2019 08:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, Patrick Hayes discusses the nearly completed Albuquerque Rapid Transit project and the problems it encountered along the way.
Hayes sits down with Albuquerque Transit Director Danny Holcomb and Nob Hill Bar and Grill General Manager Matthew Wolfson to talk about how they hope the project will impact businesses along Central.
The ART buses are expected to begin service Nov. 30.
