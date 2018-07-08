Eye on New Mexico: D.A. Torrez reveals new information about Victoria Martens' murder case | KOB 4
Eye on New Mexico: D.A. Torrez reveals new information about Victoria Martens' murder case

KOB Web Staff
July 08, 2018 11:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez goes in depth about the Victoria Martens' murder case.

Watch the video above to see why prosecutors now believe that Victoria mother was not completely truthful after being arrested and hear at Torrez has to say about that fourth mystery suspect.

KOB Web Staff


