Eye on New Mexico: Drug overdose deaths
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Kai Porter discussed drug overdose deaths in New Mexico.
New Mexico ranks 17th in the nation for drug overdose deaths, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
The department says in recent years the state has seen some decrease in overdose deaths, but in 2017 there were still 24.8 overdose deaths per 100,000 people in the state.
Featured on the show:
- Chris Trujillo, drug overdose prevention pharmacist with the New Mexico Department of Health
- James Widner, CEO and executive director at Duke City Recovery Toolbox
- Irwin Foster, lead certified peer support worker at Duke City Recovery Toolbox
