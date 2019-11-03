Eye on New Mexico: Law enforcement lapel cameras | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Eye on New Mexico: Law enforcement lapel cameras

Chris Ramirez
Updated: November 03, 2019 05:37 PM
Created: November 03, 2019 05:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, Chris Ramirez takes a look back on 4 Investigates stories about the use of law enforcement lapel cameras in different contexts.

Ramirez sits down with former BCSO Sheriff Darren White to discuss the history of lapel cameras in law enforcement agencies and the future of lapel technology.

Advertisement

Watch the full episode of Eye on New Mexico in the video above.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Thieves use fake ID's, checks to steal truck from dealership
Thieves use fake ID's, checks to steal truck from dealership
Police: Couple arrested, suspected in over 20 robberies
Police: Couple arrested, suspected in over 20 robberies
Residents concerned about dangerous stretch of road, councilwoman talks solutions
Residents concerned about dangerous stretch of road, councilwoman talks solutions
Mayor unveils new Rail Yards plaza
Mayor unveils new Rail Yards plaza
Hundreds gather at Fairview Memorial Park to celebrate Día de los Muertos
Hundreds gather at Fairview Memorial Park to celebrate Día de los Muertos
Advertisement


Thieves use fake ID's, checks to steal truck from dealership
Thieves use fake ID's, checks to steal truck from dealership
Hundreds gather at Fairview Memorial Park to celebrate Día de los Muertos
Hundreds gather at Fairview Memorial Park to celebrate Día de los Muertos
Residents concerned about dangerous stretch of road, councilwoman talks solutions
Residents concerned about dangerous stretch of road, councilwoman talks solutions
APD investigate homicide near Broadway and Indian School
APD investigate homicide near Broadway and Indian School
Mayor unveils new Rail Yards plaza
Mayor unveils new Rail Yards plaza