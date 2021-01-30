Eye on New Mexico: Reopening schools in the state

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a big announcement this week, giving the green light for schools to reopen on Feb. 8.
This week on Eye on New Mexico, Patrick Hayes gives us a better look at the governor's State of the State speech she delivered this week, and the reaction from teachers and school unions.
