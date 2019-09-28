Eye on New Mexico: Suicide Prevention Awareness Month | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Eye on New Mexico: Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Kai Porter
September 28, 2019 06:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. 

Advertisement

On this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Kai Porter discussed National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with four different organizations that work to raise awareness about suicide in New Mexico.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the New Mexico Crisis and Access Line at 1 (855) 662-7474. 

Featured on the show: 

Watch the full episode above. 

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: September 28, 2019 06:28 PM
Created: September 28, 2019 05:01 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Woman in custody after SWAT standoff in the Northeast Heights
APD: Woman in custody after SWAT standoff in the Northeast Heights
Plane goes missing after taking off from Santa Fe airport
Plane goes missing after taking off from Santa Fe airport
Albuquerque hotel unveils multimillion dollar renovation
Albuquerque hotel unveils multimillion dollar renovation
Thousands take over Civic Plaza for SOMOS ABQ
Thousands take over Civic Plaza for SOMOS ABQ
Man tries to run from deputy during crime-fighting operation in South Valley
Man tries to run from deputy during crime-fighting operation in South Valley
Advertisement



Thousands take over Civic Plaza for SOMOS ABQ
Thousands take over Civic Plaza for SOMOS ABQ
Over 700 volunteers clean up ABQ ahead of the Balloon Fiesta
Over 700 volunteers clean up ABQ ahead of the Balloon Fiesta
APD: Woman in custody after SWAT standoff in the Northeast Heights
APD: Woman in custody after SWAT standoff in the Northeast Heights
Plane goes missing after taking off from Santa Fe airport
Plane goes missing after taking off from Santa Fe airport
Intel announces new technology being developed at its Rio Rancho plant
Intel announces new technology being developed at its Rio Rancho plant