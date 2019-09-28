Eye on New Mexico: Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Kai Porter
September 28, 2019 06:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
On this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Kai Porter discussed National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with four different organizations that work to raise awareness about suicide in New Mexico.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the New Mexico Crisis and Access Line at 1 (855) 662-7474.
Featured on the show:
- Bee Chavez, New Mexico chair of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Robert Arrieta, local first responder and founder of Skulls for Hope
- Brandy Romero, with Survivors of Suicide
- Kristi Goldade, program coordinator at Breaking The Silence New Mexico
- Mia Jae Tafoya, a senior at Eldorado High School who works with Breaking The Silence New Mexico
Watch the full episode above.
Credits
