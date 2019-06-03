Eye on New Mexico: Summer activities for the family | KOB 4
Eye on New Mexico: Summer activities for the family

Christina Rodriguez
June 02, 2019 11:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's episode of Eye on New Mexico, Patrick Hayes takes a look at family-friendly activities going on this summer. 

Featured on the episode is Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, the director of Bernalillo County's Behavioral Health Department; Brandon Gibson, the associate director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department; and Cristin Chavez-Smith, the city's community services manager. 

Watch the full episode above.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Created: June 02, 2019 11:13 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

