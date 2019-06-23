Eye on New Mexico: U.S.–Mexico border | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Eye on New Mexico: U.S.–Mexico border

Chris Ramirez
June 23, 2019 07:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Chris Ramirez and Patrick Hayes discussed what's currently going on along New Mexico's southern border with Mexico. 

Advertisement

Topics included the backlog that immigration judges are currently facing, as well as how the Trump administration has signaled changes in how the U.S. will treat asylum seekers.  

Watch the full episode above. 

Credits

Chris Ramirez


Created: June 23, 2019 07:54 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
Autopsy: Albuquerque baby girl found dead had meth in system
Autopsy: Albuquerque baby girl found dead had meth in system
Video: Man steals car, rams car into owner
Video: Man steals car, rams car into owner
ABQ BioPark penguins will make their debut July 23
ABQ BioPark penguins will make their debut July 23
Advertisement




2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Pine Lodge Fire has now burned 6,000 acres
Pine Lodge Fire has now burned 6,000 acres
Abuela Cooks: Sopapillas
Abuela Cooks: Sopapillas
ABQ BioPark penguins will make their debut July 23
ABQ BioPark penguins will make their debut July 23