Eye on NM: An in-depth look at recent investigative stories | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Eye on NM: An in-depth look at recent investigative stories

Christina Rodriguez
May 26, 2019 09:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's episode of Eye on New Mexico, Chris Ramirez delves into some of the recent investigative stories put together by the 4 Investigates team over the past few weeks. 

Advertisement

The stories range from UNM's blue emergency phones to CBD product regulations.

 Watch the full episode above.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: May 26, 2019 09:32 PM
Created: May 26, 2019 05:04 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Motorcycle crash near Red River leaves 2 dead, 4 in critical condition
Motorcycle crash near Red River leaves 2 dead, 4 in critical condition
Firefighters rescue a dozen people from Rio Grande
Firefighters rescue a dozen people from Rio Grande
8 arrested at DWI checkpoint in NW Albuquerque
8 arrested at DWI checkpoint in NW Albuquerque
Fatal crash closes Coors at Hanover
Fatal crash closes Coors at Hanover
Missing 13-year-old found safe
Missing 13-year-old found safe
Advertisement




Motorcycle crash near Red River leaves 2 dead, 4 in critical condition
Motorcycle crash near Red River leaves 2 dead, 4 in critical condition
Church offers shelter after reports of tornado near Clayton
Church offers shelter after reports of tornado near Clayton
Indy 500 security plan helps ABQ officials prepare for Balloon Fiesta
Indy 500 security plan helps ABQ officials prepare for Balloon Fiesta
Firefighters rescue a dozen people from Rio Grande
Firefighters rescue a dozen people from Rio Grande
8 arrested at DWI checkpoint in NW Albuquerque
8 arrested at DWI checkpoint in NW Albuquerque