FAA addresses regulation concerns for Albuquerque balloon pilots

Griffin Rushton
Updated: February 27, 2022 05:51 PM
Created: February 27, 2022 04:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Federal Aviation Administration is speaking out about some controversial regulations that could affect ballooning in Albuquerque.
Local balloon pilots say newly-enforced and controversial airspace rules from the FAA are severely limiting where they can fly and they're threatening to deflate the local ballooning industry.
In a statement, the FAA says Balloon Fiesta and other big events will not be affected due to advanced planning and waivers.
But the agency is creating a cross-organizational work group to explore solutions relating to other balloon flights in Albuquerque.
The regulations - which pilots say - have only been enforced since September, require all aircraft to use a special piece of GPS technology while inside Class C airspace. That includes almost all of Albuquerque and parts of Rio Rancho.
Balloon pilots say they would be happy to comply, but there is not currently a way to install that device on balloons.
"We have no electrical systems inside hot air balloons. So we can't comply of the rule. They're enforcing a rule, and they've given us no directions on how we can comply with it," said President and CEO of Rainbow Ryders Scott Appelman.
Balloon Fiesta organizers confirmed they will apply for a waiver for the upcoming 50th anniversary Balloon Fiesta.
Several members of New Mexico's congressional delegation have spoken out against the regulations and are working to secure a permanent waiver for balloons.
