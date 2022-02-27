FAA addresses regulation concerns for Albuquerque balloon pilots

The regulations - which pilots say - have only been enforced since September, require all aircraft to use a special piece of GPS technology while inside Class C airspace. That includes almost all of Albuquerque and parts of Rio Rancho.

Balloon pilots say they would be happy to comply, but there is not currently a way to install that device on balloons.

"We have no electrical systems inside hot air balloons. So we can't comply of the rule. They're enforcing a rule, and they've given us no directions on how we can comply with it," said President and CEO of Rainbow Ryders Scott Appelman.

Balloon Fiesta organizers confirmed they will apply for a waiver for the upcoming 50th anniversary Balloon Fiesta.

Several members of New Mexico's congressional delegation have spoken out against the regulations and are working to secure a permanent waiver for balloons.