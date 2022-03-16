FAA agrees to a key, one-year reprieve from rule for Albuquerque balloonists

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement in response to the exemption:

“The economic and cultural importance of New Mexico’s rightful reputation as the Ballooning Capital of the World cannot be overstated. I appreciate the FAA’s work to identify a solution, recognizing that Albuquerque’s ballooning community has operated with a dedication to safety for over fifty years. New Mexico’s representatives from local, state, and federal government worked together to advocate for a solution – and the real winners are the thousands of visitors to New Mexico and the Balloon Fiesta every year.”

Statement from U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich:

“The unique Albuquerque wind patterns have made hot air ballooning iconic and essential to the industry and our tourism economy. This fight was critical to reopen the airspace over Albuquerque. I was proud to work with our delegation to win that fight."

Statement from U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján:

“Hot air balloons are an important part of New Mexico’s culture and economy, as seen in the annual Balloon Fiesta. I’m pleased that this industry will continue bringing people together in New Mexico. It is vital that the FAA provides clarity to hot air balloon professionals and enthusiasts, as their community makes significant contributions to our state’s economy.”

Statement from U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury:

“This is huge for New Mexico. Albuquerque is the ballooning capital of the world. Balloon Fiesta and year-round ballooning are a vital part of Albuquerque’s cultural fabric and economy. Upon hearing that a new FAA rule could threaten this iconic industry, we have been working to resolve this issue. I am grateful to the FAA for working to find a meaningful solution and to the ballooning community who brought it to our attention— and who every day keeps the magic of ballooning in New Mexico alive!”