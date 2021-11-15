FAA may require medical certificates in a proposed balloon pilot rule

The FAA specifically cited a 2016 deadly balloon crash in Lockhart, Texas, within the document, as a catalyst for the rule. The document states the pilot had drug and alcohol issues and mental health issues that would have been flagged, had he received the proposed certificates.

The deadly balloon crash in Albuquerque in June was not referenced in the document – the NTSB has not ruled on the cause of the crash. However, a toxicology report showed pilot Nicholas Meleski had marijuana and cocaine in his system.