Fabian Gonzales' attorney believes Victoria Martens won't get justice

“Something I'll say during trial is I don't think Victoria will ever get justice because in our opinion, the person who killed has entered a plea agreement, can never be charged with murder again and she's going to say what she's going to say on the stand,” Aarons said. “But in terms of convicting her murderer, I don't think that's ever going to happen. I don't believe there is a well-dressed stranger. I think that was something Jessica came up with two years later to keep herself out of trouble."

Kelley pleaded no contest to child abuse resulting in death, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. She faces 50 years behind.

Gonzales had his murder charge dropped, but faces several other charges including child abuse and tampering with evidence. He never entered into a plea deal.

Gonzales was released from jail in late 2019 after a judge denied a motion for pretrial detention.

“I think it was 1,100 days before we got him out of jail,” Aarons said. “And to still be accused -- there's been -- I don't mind sharing with you -- there's been a couple of fire-bombings of cars and his brother's house. And he's not even living there but -- so people are really angry and understandably. We're all upset at what happened to this child but we're trying to figure out who did what."

The district attorney’s office said it would be able to discuss the case next week.

No trial date for Gonzales has been set.