Fabian Gonzales complained about jail while behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- One of the main suspects in the Victoria Martens case has been out of jail for over a week.
Fabian Gonzales was originally charged with killing 10-year-old Martens back in 2016. Months after the most serious charges were dropped, he was released.
Gonzales made more than 50 calls from Nov. 6th to Nov. 15th.
"It's awful,” Gonzales told his family on a phone call while incarcerated. “And not only that – it was like I was in a prison inside prison because I was segregated, you know what I mean.”
He spent more than 450 minutes on the phone talking to relatives and denying any kind of wrongdoing.
"I don't care what people think. I don't care what people say about me. I know I didn't do it. I'm just ready to go home now,” Gonzales said.
Earlier this week, prosecutors appealed the district judge’s decision to release Gonzales.
However, the court sided with the judge.
Gonzales is currently charged with child abuse and tampering with evidence.
Meantime, the cases other main suspects, Jessica Kelley and Michelle Martens, have already taken plea deals.
