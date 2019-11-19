Fabian Gonzales released from jail

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 19, 2019 03:56 PM
Created: November 19, 2019 10:13 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the main suspects in the brutal 2016 death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens has been released from jail. Fabian Gonzales was released Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Judge Charles Brown denied a motion from the state for pretrial detention for Gonzales, saying the state didn't prove he's a danger to the community. Pretrial services had to find suitable housing for Gonzales before he was released from jail.
The district attorney's office filed an appeal Tuesday, asking a court to re-instate pretrial detention for Gonzales.
Gonzales is facing charges for child abuse and tampering with evidence in connection to Victoria Marten's death.
There's been an ongoing appeal on the use of evidence in Gonzales' trial. His cousin, Jessica Kelley, and Victoria's mom, Michelle, have already taken plea deals in the murder case.
Prosecutors believe there is a fourth suspect who killed Victoria.
