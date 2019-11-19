Fabian Gonzales released from jail | KOB 4
Advertisement

Fabian Gonzales released from jail

Fabian Gonzales released from jail

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 19, 2019 03:56 PM
Created: November 19, 2019 10:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the main suspects in the brutal 2016 death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens has been released from jail. Fabian Gonzales was released Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Judge Charles Brown denied a motion from the state for pretrial detention for Gonzales, saying the state didn't prove he's a danger to the community. Pretrial services had to find suitable housing for Gonzales before he was released from jail.

Advertisement

The district attorney's office filed an appeal Tuesday, asking a court to re-instate pretrial detention for Gonzales. 

Gonzales is facing charges for child abuse and tampering with evidence in connection to Victoria Marten's death. 

There's been an ongoing appeal on the use of evidence in Gonzales' trial. His cousin, Jessica Kelley, and Victoria's mom, Michelle, have already taken plea deals in the murder case. 

Prosecutors believe there is a fourth suspect who killed Victoria. 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
Albuquerque police: Woman killed in apparent robbery attempt
Albuquerque police: Woman killed in apparent robbery attempt
Adoption center has senior pets looking for a home
Adoption center has senior pets looking for a home
Storm systems to drop rain, snow while crossing New Mexico
Storm systems to drop rain, snow while crossing New Mexico
Former DA's son uses her home in rental scam
Former DA's son uses her home in rental scam
Advertisement


Airman could face court-martial for deadly crash in Albuquerque
Airman could face court-martial for deadly crash in Albuquerque
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Albuquerque police: Woman killed in apparent robbery attempt
Albuquerque police: Woman killed in apparent robbery attempt
Early voting begins for Albuquerque runoff election
Early voting begins for Albuquerque runoff election
Man charged for fatal stabbing in Santa Fe
Man charged for fatal stabbing in Santa Fe