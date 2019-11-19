Fabian Gonzales released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the main suspects in the brutal 2016 death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens has been released from jail. Fabian Gonzales was released Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Judge Charles Brown denied a motion from the state for pretrial detention for Gonzales, saying the state didn't prove he's a danger to the community. Pretrial services had to find suitable housing for Gonzales before he was released from jail.