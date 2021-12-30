Fabian Gonzales trial delayed due to COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fabian Gonzales is facing multiple charges in the 2016 death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.
The murder charge was dropped, but Gonzales is charged with child abuse and tampering with evidence. He was released from jail in November 2019.
Gonzales' trial was expected to begin Monday, Jan. 3. However, the district attorney's office said Judge Cindy Leos has reset the trial until summer 2022 because of a COVID exposure. The decision was made during an emergency hearing Thursday.
The date is expected to be finalized in the next coming weeks.
