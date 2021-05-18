Fabian Gonzales trial set for January 2022 | KOB 4

Fabian Gonzales trial set for January 2022

Fabian Gonzales trial set for January 2022

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 18, 2021 11:21 AM
Created: May 18, 2021 11:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The trial for Fabian Gonzales is set to begin on January 3, 2022, according to court documents filed Monday.

His trial is expected to last three weeks – through January 21, 2022.

Gonzales is charged in the 2016 death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens. The murder charge was dropped, but Gonzales is still charged with child abuse and tampering with evidence. 

He was in court just last week for a hearing to determine what evidence can be heard during his trial.

MORE:


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Trial to begin for Santa Fe woman who allegedly shot, killed teen at house party
Trial to begin for Santa Fe woman who allegedly shot, killed teen at house party
Shots fly as father, son nearly robbed at ATM on Albuquerque's West Side
Shots fly as father, son nearly robbed at ATM on Albuquerque's West Side
14-year-old accused of kidnapping woman, slashing her throat
14-year-old accused of kidnapping woman, slashing her throat
Temporary restraining order against Old Town restaurant expires
Temporary restraining order against Old Town restaurant expires
Albuquerque police ID 2 victims in a triple homicide case
Albuquerque police ID 2 victims in a triple homicide case