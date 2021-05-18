Fabian Gonzales trial set for January 2022

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The trial for Fabian Gonzales is set to begin on January 3, 2022, according to court documents filed Monday.
His trial is expected to last three weeks – through January 21, 2022.
Gonzales is charged in the 2016 death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens. The murder charge was dropped, but Gonzales is still charged with child abuse and tampering with evidence.
He was in court just last week for a hearing to determine what evidence can be heard during his trial.
